NBA Rumors: Sixers Don't See Domantas Sabonis & Pascal Siakam Worthy Of Trading Ben Simmons

In the past months, rumors have been continuously swirling around All-Star point guard Ben Simmons and his future with the Philadelphia 76ers. Though they are still finding ways to convince him to stay, Simmons looked determined to leave the Sixers and start a new journey somewhere else. Despite the major flaws in his game, the Sixers are still expecting a huge return for their disgruntled superstar.

In the potential deal involving Simmons, the Sixers have told interested teams that they would only accept a trade package that includes an All-Star caliber talent who would fit alongside Joel Embiid.