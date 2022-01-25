'RHOC' Alum Meghan King Shades Marriage To Jim Edmonds

Meghan King took to her Instagram page on Monday, January 24, and shared some very exciting news with her fans and followers.

Nearly four years after she walked away from her role on The Real Housewives of Orange County to focus on her family with then-husband Jim Edmonds, King, who is fresh off of a split from her third husband, Cuffe Owens, confirmed she was launching an all-new YouTube series.

"I’m excited to announce my brand new YouTube series will be premiering this Friday!" she wrote in her caption.