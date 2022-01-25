'RHOC' Alum Meghan King Shades Marriage To Jim Edmonds

Meghan King took to her Instagram page on Monday, January 24, and shared some very exciting news with her fans and followers.

Nearly four years after she walked away from her role on The Real Housewives of Orange County to focus on her family with then-husband Jim Edmonds, King, who is fresh off of a split from her third husband, Cuffe Owens, confirmed she was launching an all-new YouTube series.

"I’m excited to announce my brand new YouTube series will be premiering this Friday!" she wrote in her caption.

Meghan King's YouTube Series

"I’m heading down memory lane commentating all of those hilarious, dramatic, and sometimes cringe-inducing moments from my days on The Real Housewives," King continued in her post on Monday.

She also told her fans and followers, "Click the link in my bio to subscribe, and hit that notification bell so you’ll be the first to see when it premieres!"

King also shared a clip with her Instagram post and in it, she was heard shading Edmonds by suggesting she was so glad they were no longer married.

Thankful She's No Longer An Edmonds

"Oh yeah. I forgot. My name is Meghan Edmonds," King is heard saying in a throwback clip from The Real Housewives of Orange County as she and then-husband Edmonds stood together in a store.

"Thank God it's not anymore!" King proclaimed as the clip was shared.

Also in the clip, King was seen offering an update on her friendship with Tamra Judge after Judge was seen saying on the show, "Meghan is 15 inches taller than me. But she's my mini-me!"

"I'm still so close with Tamra," King confirmed.

Instagram Torn Over Meghan King's Diss

While one person said, "I’m glad you’re not Meghan Edmonds anymore as well; the way he treated you on camera made me wonder how bad it must be off camera," another pointed out that King shouldn't be bashing Edmonds because they share three children who will one day be exposed to what she's said.

"I’m sure your children will be pleased when they are adults and see all this bashing of their father. Remember they have Edmonds in their name too. Gross," they noted.

Brief Marriage To Cuffe Owens

Following the end of her five-year marriage to Edmonds, King moved on with Owens. However, while they quickly embarked on a whirlwind romance after meeting on a dating app, their relationship ended just shortly after they said, "I do."

After the breakup, King spoke to her fans and followers on social media, via Page Six.

“I am rattled. This situation is profoundly devastating,” she shared in her emotional post. “This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows — and I’m shocked and saddened by the way things turned out."

