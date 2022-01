On the heels of Daniel Craig's final portrayal of James Bond in 2021's No Time to Die, Idris Elba is being linked to talks regarding the film series' next 007 installment.

According to a report from PEOPLE on January 24, producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson appeared on an episode of Deadline's Crew Call podcast last week. And, during the show, they chatted about Craig's exit from the series.

They were also asked about Elba potentially coming aboard for their next film.