Evan Rachel Wood opened up about her time with Marilyn Manson in a documentary that made its debut at the Sundance Film Festival on Sunday.

Three years after going public with a sexual assault and one year after naming the man who allegedly abused her, Phoenix Rising – Part I: Don't Fall, which is set to premiere on HBO later this year, saw the 34-year-old actress detailing her toxic and turbulent relationship with her former fiancé, Brian Warner, who is better known as Marilyn Manson.