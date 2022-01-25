NBA Rumors: Hawks Considered Trading Cam Reddish For Ben Simmons Before Knicks Deal

The 2021-22 NBA season marked the end of Cam Reddish's stint with the Atlanta Hawks. Less than a month before the 2022 NBA trade deadline, the Hawks have agreed to send Reddish, together with Solomon Hill and a 2025 second-round pick, to the New York Knicks in exchange for Kevin Knox II and the Charlotte Hornets' future first-round pick.
The deal has undeniably benefited the Hawks. Aside from addressing the logjam in their wing, it also allowed them acquire a future first-round selection that they could use to add another talented prospect to their roster.