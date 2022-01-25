NBA Rumors: Hawks Considered Trading Cam Reddish For Ben Simmons Before Knicks Deal

Basketball
Wikimedia Commons

JB Baruelo

The 2021-22 NBA season marked the end of Cam Reddish's stint with the Atlanta Hawks. Less than a month before the 2022 NBA trade deadline, the Hawks have agreed to send Reddish, together with Solomon Hill and a 2025 second-round pick, to the New York Knicks in exchange for Kevin Knox II and the Charlotte Hornets' future first-round pick.

The deal has undeniably benefited the Hawks. Aside from addressing the logjam in their wing, it also allowed them acquire a future first-round selection that they could use to add another talented prospect to their roster.

Rumors Hawks-Sixers Trade Featuring Cam Reddish

Wikimedia Commons

However, before their deal with the Knicks became official, there were rumors that the Hawks also explored trading Reddish to the Philadelphia 76ers. According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, the Hawks also offered a package centered on Reddish to the Sixers in exchange for Simmons.

"Last week, the Atlanta Hawks considered sending John Collins, Cam Reddish, and a first-round pick to the Sixers in exchange for Simmons, according to sources," Pompey wrote, as quoted by HoopsHype. "However, the talks stopped after Harris’ name was brought into the deal."

Hawks Could Have Paired Trae Young With Another Young Star

Wikimedia Commons

The rumored trade with the Sixers would have been more beneficial for the Hawks. Though it would likely cost them more than Reddish and a future first-round pick, the deal would have enabled them to pair the face of the franchise, Trae Young, with another young star in Simmons. Simmons may still have some major flaws in his game, but his arrival in Atlanta would have made them a more competitive team in the Eastern Conference this season.

Simmons could have helped the Hawks improve their defensive efficiency that currently ranks No. 29th in the league, 112.4 points per 100 possessions, per ESPN.

Are The Sixers A Better Landing Spot For Cam Reddish?

The Hawks-Knicks trade has indeed given Reddish a fresh start, but his situation in Atlanta isn't different from New York. Like with the Hawks, Reddish also needed to battle for playing time with the Knicks, who also have a logjam in their wing.

The Sixers may not be able to give Reddish a permanent spot in the starting lineup, but they could provide him a decent playing time coming off the bench. Also, compared to the Knicks, playing for the Sixers could give Reddish a better chance of reaching the NBA Finals and winning his first NBA championship title this season.

Cam Reddish Still Facing Uncertain Future With Knicks

Wikimedia Commons

Reddish demanded a trade from the Hawks before the start of the 2021-22 NBA season with the hope that he could join a team that could give him more playing time and a significant role on the offensive end of the floor. However, though they gave a future first-round pick to acquire him from the Hawks, it seems like Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau is still not sold on making Reddish part of their long-term future.

In a recent interview with reporters, Thibodeau didn't give assurance if Reddish would receive an increased role in their upcoming games.

“The one thing is just trying to establish a routine,’’ Thibodeau said, as quoted by the New York Post. “When we were playing well, we pretty much had a nine-man rotation. But when I have opportunities to get him in, I want to get him in. And it was good just to let him get his feet wet a little bit. He’s working really well in practice. You never know in this league, you can have an injury and the next thing you’re in there. I look at a guy like Quentin. He benefited from everyone being out, got in there played well and he’s still in there.’’

