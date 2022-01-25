NBA Rumors: Hawks Considered Trading Cam Reddish For Ben Simmons Before Knicks Deal

Reddish demanded a trade from the Hawks before the start of the 2021-22 NBA season with the hope that he could join a team that could give him more playing time and a significant role on the offensive end of the floor. However, though they gave a future first-round pick to acquire him from the Hawks, it seems like Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau is still not sold on making Reddish part of their long-term future.

In a recent interview with reporters, Thibodeau didn't give assurance if Reddish would receive an increased role in their upcoming games.

“The one thing is just trying to establish a routine,’’ Thibodeau said, as quoted by the New York Post. “When we were playing well, we pretty much had a nine-man rotation. But when I have opportunities to get him in, I want to get him in. And it was good just to let him get his feet wet a little bit. He’s working really well in practice. You never know in this league, you can have an injury and the next thing you’re in there. I look at a guy like Quentin. He benefited from everyone being out, got in there played well and he’s still in there.’’