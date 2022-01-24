Irishman Refuses To Wear Mask On Delta Flight, Moons Crew & Passengers

On January 7, along with dozens of other people, 29-year-old Irishman Shane McInerney boarded a Delta Air Lines flight from Dublin to New York City.

And just like everyone else on the flight, McInerney -- who is a soccer coach -- was asked to adhere to the airline's COVID-19 mitigation rules, which include mandatory mask wearing.

But McInerney refused to comply, and apparently started taunting and abusing members of the crew, flight attendants, and his fellow passengers. At one point, he even mooned them.

Read more below.