NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Still Trade Russell Westbrook But There's A Catch

Russell Westbrook hadn't suited up for the Los Angeles Lakers and some fans were already planning a championship parade.

Others weren't as enthusiastic and thought adding another non-shooting/ball-dominant guard to the mix was going to be an issue, especially given his history of stubbornness and reluctance to adapt.

Fast-forward to today and it seems like the latter were right, as Westbrook has done little to help the Lakers' winning case.

The team is struggling badly and in desperate need of change, and he might as well be the odd man out.