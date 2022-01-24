Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady Reportedly Contemplating Retirement

Sports
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:2012_Packers_vs_Giants_-_Aaron_Rodgers.jpg

Ernesto Cova

The Green Bay Packers were the biggest favorite around the NFL entering this weekend. But once again, Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers got the best of them in the playoffs.

Now, the Packers may have lost more than just another shot at the Super Bowl, as Aaron Rodgers could also be on his way out... and we mean out of the league.

Apparently, the legendary gunslinger is once again considering walking away from the game, this time following a controversy-riddled season.

The Latest

Gonzaga Suspends John Stockton's Season Tickets Over Defiance Of Mask Policy

Lindsey Vonn In Sports Bra Flaunts Insane Abs

Melissa Gorga Celebrates 'Happy Place' In Bikini

Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Her Toes In Bikini

Eileen Gu Opens Up About Dealing With Failure

Even If He Comes Back, Rodgers Could Leave The Packers

Shutterstock | 66756

Rodgers' takes on science and his vaccination fiasco made him a bit of an infamous figure lately. But more than that, his future in the league will most likely depend on whether the Packers are able to stay competitive and whether he wants to continue playing, even if it's somewhere else:

"I did not think we'd be talking about this after this game," Rodgers said, per Yahoo Sports. "I'm going to take some time and have conversations with the folks around here and then take some time away and make a decision, obviously before free agency or anything kind of gets going on that front."

"There's a lot of decisions to be made," Rodgers added. "There's a lot of players whose futures are up in the air. Definitely will be interesting to see which way some of those decisions go. But I'll have conversations with [Packers GM Brian Gutekunst] the next week or so and get a little more clarity and think about my own future and how much longer I want to keep doing this."

Sports

Lindsey Vonn In Bathing Suit Shows ‘Attitude’

Ex Olympic Skier Tries A New Hobby And Gives Tips On Authenticity

By chisom

Brady Is Non-Commital On His Future

Shutterstock | 249825454

To make things even worse for football fans, it seems like Tom Brady is also considering his future in the league.

Brady's two-year deal with the Buccaneers just ran out and he may be ready to retire after two decades at the top of the world:

“I haven’t put a lot of thought into it,” Brady told the media, as quoted by ProFootballTalk. “So we’ll take it day by day and see where we’re at. I’m thinking about this game, and not thinking about anything past five minutes from now.”

The Story Behind Mikaela Shiffrin's Olympic Comeback

Mikaela Shiffrin In Bathing Suit Catches 'Massive Waves'

Mike Evans Wants Brady Back

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:WFT_vs._Buccaneers_(51686587900).jpg

Needless to say, all people within the Buccaneers' organization wants Brady to come back, especially WR Mike Evans:

“I don’t have to say nothing to him,” Evans said, per ClutchPoints. “He’s self-motivated, he knows what he wants and hopefully we get him back next year."

“The best player ever. One of the best teammates and one of the best leaders I’ve ever seen, so hopefully we can get him back," Evans added before thanking him from joining the Buccaneers in the first place.

Brady And Rodgers: Two Incredible Legacies

Unsplash | Adrian Curiel

But even if they decide to walk away, there's little one could hold against them, at least in terms of what they did.

Brady is the most accomplished player of all time. He holds a resumé that will never be matched and owns most records as well.

Rodgers is considered the most talented thrower of the football to ever lace them up, a guy with unmatched accuracy and efficiency, and just a beauty to watch week in and week out.

It's always sad to watch legends walking away from the game, especially when they can still play at an elite level. But they've earned their right to rest.

Read Next

Must Read

Hailee Steinfeld In Bathing Suit Catches Breeze

Miley Cyrus Flaunts Gucci Gains In Her Underwear

Lori Harvey In Bikini Relaxes In The Bahamas

Helena Christensen In Bathing Suit Takes An Ice Cold Dip

Love Island’s Georgia Steel Shows Off 5 Bikini Looks In Mexico

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.