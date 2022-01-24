Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady Reportedly Contemplating Retirement

Rodgers' takes on science and his vaccination fiasco made him a bit of an infamous figure lately. But more than that, his future in the league will most likely depend on whether the Packers are able to stay competitive and whether he wants to continue playing, even if it's somewhere else:

"I did not think we'd be talking about this after this game," Rodgers said, per Yahoo Sports. "I'm going to take some time and have conversations with the folks around here and then take some time away and make a decision, obviously before free agency or anything kind of gets going on that front."

"There's a lot of decisions to be made," Rodgers added. "There's a lot of players whose futures are up in the air. Definitely will be interesting to see which way some of those decisions go. But I'll have conversations with [Packers GM Brian Gutekunst] the next week or so and get a little more clarity and think about my own future and how much longer I want to keep doing this."