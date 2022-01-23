CrossFit Athlete Sara Sigmundsdóttir In Bikini Catches Waves

Sara Signmundsdóttir, a.k.a. Sara Sigmunds, took on a new challenge after conquering CrossFit games. The Iceland weightlifter tried surfing for the first time in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on Oct. 2021 and shared the moment with her almost two million Instagram followers.

It was the first time she worked out her knee after an injury earlier, and she confirmed, “good, I got a green light a week ago,” so fans could rest easy watching her surf. She also joked about surfing supplementing rehab.

The CrossFit athlete practiced balance with a rope pulling her surfboard as she wore a two-colored bikini – red bra top and white bottoms. After falling many times, she picked herself up and continued trying until she got her balance.