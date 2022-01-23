CrossFit Athlete Sara Sigmundsdóttir In Bikini Catches Waves

Sports
Sara Sigmunds | Instagram

chisom

Sara Signmundsdóttir, a.k.a. Sara Sigmunds, took on a new challenge after conquering CrossFit games. The Iceland weightlifter tried surfing for the first time in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on Oct. 2021 and shared the moment with her almost two million Instagram followers.

It was the first time she worked out her knee after an injury earlier, and she confirmed, “good, I got a green light a week ago,” so fans could rest easy watching her surf. She also joked about surfing supplementing rehab.

The CrossFit athlete practiced balance with a rope pulling her surfboard as she wore a two-colored bikini – red bra top and white bottoms. After falling many times, she picked herself up and continued trying until she got her balance.

“Everything is different the second time around,” she writes in her caption, as she tried surfing again in December. She substituted her red sports bra for a navy-blue shade with cut-outs exposing a rib cage tattoo.

She gets her balance better without the rope this time around, and while that’s impressive, the stills from the session hold more allure.

Ocean Breeze

The camera captures Sara in a distance as the ocean waves surround her in a bland of aqua and white bubbles. Even at a distance, you can’t miss the Icelandic weightlifter’s toned abs and outstretched arms. Her smile is a positive indicator that she’s having a great time despite her recent injuries.

Wodapalooza Withdrawal

Unfortunately, we won’t see the Icelandic weightlifter at Wodapalooza due to a knee injury. “It’s been so fun to be on the competition floor here in Miami, and therefore I am sad to announce that I have decided to withdraw from further competitive action at Wodapalooza,” she wrote.

She further explained to concerned fans, “I had a big scare in Event 3 on Friday at Wodapalooza, and therefore the last 72 hours have been insanely stressful.

I needed to have an MRI scan done on my knee, and then I needed to count on help from AMAZING PEOPLE in various locations all around the world to examine it and determine what situation I was faced with.”

Back To Business

Sara shared her first day back in rehab on Instagram, cheering herself on, “Depression and victim mode OFF. Back to business.”

She takes on lightweights to get back in her groove, wearing a blue and black workout outfit. Fans and colleagues cheer her on in the comments.

