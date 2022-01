When you list the Supermodels that shaped the late 20th century, Danish model Helena Christensen sits on the first page alongside names like Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, Christie Brinkley, and Cindy Crawford.

Since her 1986 Miss Universe Denmark win, Helena worked her way to the top of the totem pole, branching out as a photographer and co-founder of the defunct NYLON magazine. Helena loves performing a daring feat that led her to an ice-cold bath in a snowy lake!