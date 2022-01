In documents submitted by the young girl's father, Manhattan Supreme Court heard how Lyric was found “covered in human feces” and was significantly dehydrated. Once discovered, the toddler was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The child's father, Quraan Laboy, is seeking legal action against the city, as well as the Department of Homeless Services for a total of $5 million in damages.

The negligence case is currently under investigation. Coverage has revealed that the East River Family Center is now required to make use of a nightly roster for its residents, and to enact wellness checks for any resident who is not accounted for.