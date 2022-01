An ex-Yankee pitcher who played in eight seasons of the major league, as well as a World Series ring win, has been sentenced to 50 years in prison after the murder of his ex-girlfriend’s child.

Sergio Mitre, a professional baseball player, was tried and sentenced by a Mexican court on Thursday. Mitre was found guilty of the murder of the toddler, which took place on July 12, 2020.

The child, only named as Ines, was the daughter of Mitre's ex-girlfriend.