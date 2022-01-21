Russell Westbrook Still Determined To Help Lakers Win Championship Despite Controversial Benching

The Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2021-22 NBA season as one of the top favorite teams to fully dominate the Western Conference and win the NBA championship title. Having the "Big Three" of Russell Westbrook, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis, most people believed that the Lakers could beat any powerhouse team in the league in a best-of-seven series.

Unfortunately, the Lakers are currently struggling to consistently win games which is partly blamed to Westbrook's inconsistency and inability to make himself fit alongside James and Davis.