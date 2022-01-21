Why Mary Cosby Skipped 'Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City' Reunion

Mary Cosby

Cha Miñoza

Mary Cosby had people raising eyebrows after skipping the reunion of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 2. She recently took to social media to explain the reason why she opted out of the episode.

The reality star and spiritual leader was surrounded by a lot of controversies this season. Many viewers were expecting her to voice out her side but unfortunately, she chose to snub the reunion, disappointing fans and even Andy Cohen.

Scroll down to see Mary's explanation on why she skipped the reunion.

Why Mary Cosby Skipped The Reunion

In a discussion posted by Crazy About Bravo on Instagram, Cosby aired why she chose not to attend the reunion.

"The only thing I have to say about the reunion is I didn't go because it was one-sided," Cosby explained. "Everyone heard one side of what they felt...I mean, they told lies, one side of my story."

"And I was not going to get on the reunion for a four-part reunion and talk about this guy who has passed," Cosby continued.

Season 2 Controversies

Mary Cosby

Season 2 of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City focused a lot on Jen Shah's legal troubles but Cosby also had her share of controversies.

The pastor has been accused of saying racist remarks, after commenting on Jennie Nguyen's "slanted eyes". There were also allegations made by Cameron Williams that Cosby was running her church like a cult.

Williams gave $300,000 to Cosby’s Faith Temple Pentecostal Church and was apparently also encouraged to mortgage his home. He revealed in one episode that Cosby called herself "God" and also compared the church to a cult.

Denying Rumors

Mary Cosby

Cosby didn't take the accusations lightly and fiercely denied that she is running a cult.

"I mean, how many titles did they put on me?" she complained in the social media discussion.

"I was a lot of things this season," she continued. "I was everything. I mean, call me Batman."

She didn't give more details about her next plans and if she will be coming back for the next seasons.

Andy Cohen Was Disappointed

Andy Cohen

Andy Cohen couldn't hide his disappointment over Cosby's decision to forego the reunion.

"As you've heard, Mary M. Cosby did not come, which was very disappointing to me," he said during Sirius XM's Radio Andy.

"I spoke to her on New Year's Eve a few hours before I went on the air. We had a long talk, and it's her story to tell, but I got the sense that she was not finding gratitude in being on the show anymore."

Cohen went on to say that the reunion went great despite Mary's absence. "There was a lot of talk of her, as you can imagine," Andy said. "And the reunion was excellent despite her absence, I will say that."

The reunion special was taped on January 6 but there is no date yet on when it will air.

