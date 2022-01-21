Virginia Man Confesses To Two Unsolved Murders

News
WUSA9 | YouTube

Damir Mujezinovic

In 2002, Charles Helem killed his 37-year-old girlfriend Patricia Bentley by strangling her to death with a cord and his hands. He was convicted to life in prison for the crime, and is currently serving his sentence in Red Onion State Prison in the state of Virginia.

But, as it turns out, Bentley was not Helem's only victim. Last autumn, he confessed to killing 19-year-old Jennifer Landry in 2002 -- he strangled her and then slit her throat. He also murdered 37-year-old Eige Sober-Adler years earlier, in 1987, according to authorities.

The Latest

Mikaela Shiffrin Talks About Winning Pressure And How She Handles It

Russell Westbrook Still Determined To Help Lakers Win Championship Despite Controversial Benching

Pope Benedict Failed To Act Over Child Abuse, Report Says

Amelia Gray Hamlin In Bikini Indulges In Ice Cream

Jenna Ortega Could Make A Comeback In 'You' Season 4

Jennifer Landry

NBC Washington | YouTube

Jennifer Landry's body was discovered in a wooded area on Oak Lane in Mount Rainier, Maryland in August 2002, as reported by The Washington Post.

The body was not identified as Laundry's until three years later, through a fingerprint match.

So how did Helem kill her exactly?

The murderer told authorities that he picked up Landry in D.C., while soliciting sex for money. He murdered the woman across the county line in Mount Rainier, and left her lifeless body in the nearby woods.

Movies

Kaley Cuoco Is Moving On With A 'Mini Coop' After Split With Husband

The Actress Is Adding More Feathers To Her Hat

By chisom

Eige Sober-Adler

NBC Washington | YouTube

Sober-Adler's lifeless body was found by construction workers near a Days Inn in Herndon, Virginia on the morning of September 8, 1987. Her car was found nearby that same day.

Investigators believe Sober-Adler had parked her there the night before, and walked around the Herndon area. According to the autopsy report, the cause of her death was a "skull fracture and cerebral hemorrhage caused by an unknown object."

According to authorities, Helem revealed information about Landry and Sober-Adler's death that only the killer would know.

California Mom Alleged To Have Killed All Three Of Her Children

Ex-Alabama Quarterback Arrested For Assault On Wife

Other Cases

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said at a news conference that investigators are now looking at other old cold cases to see whether they are connected to Helem.

"We now know even more about what danger this killer presented to the entire national capital region," Davis told the press.

Prince George’s County Police Chief Malik Aziz, meanwhile, said he hopes Helem's confessions provide at least some closure to Landry and Sober-Adler's families.

"The families of these victims have waited a long time for answers. We all collectively hope the charges now brought against Helem provide some comfort to these families," he stated.

Confessions

In 2010, Helem sent a letter to the Mount Rainier Police Department claiming to have knowledge about Landry's murder, as reported by CNN.

However, he refused to talk to detectives. Helem sent another similar letter in 2017, and once again refused to talk to investigators. He finally agreed to talk to them in September last year.

While confessing to killing Landry, he also confessed to murdering Sober-Adler.

It remains unclear why the brutal killer voluntarily confessed to these two murders years after committing them.

Find more of the latest news here.

Read Next

Must Read

Mikaela Shiffrin In Bikini Enjoys A 'Sunset'

Dua Lipa Impresses In Bikini With Island-Girl Pigtails

Lindsey Vonn Makes Major Announcement In Figure-Hugging Gucci

Vanessa Hudgens In Bikini Eats 'Cotton Candy Grapes'

Priyanka Chopra In Bathing Suit Celebrates ‘Day Off’

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.