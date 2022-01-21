Virginia Man Confesses To Two Unsolved Murders

In 2002, Charles Helem killed his 37-year-old girlfriend Patricia Bentley by strangling her to death with a cord and his hands. He was convicted to life in prison for the crime, and is currently serving his sentence in Red Onion State Prison in the state of Virginia.

But, as it turns out, Bentley was not Helem's only victim. Last autumn, he confessed to killing 19-year-old Jennifer Landry in 2002 -- he strangled her and then slit her throat. He also murdered 37-year-old Eige Sober-Adler years earlier, in 1987, according to authorities.