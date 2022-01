When Mustafa Ali took to social media to announce that he is requesting his release from WWE, he noted that he has a message that is bigger than pro-wrestling.

“I have a message that is much bigger than my dreams in pro wrestling. Despite my best efforts, I will not be able to deliver this message while working with WWE. Therefore, I am requesting my release from WWE,” he wrote.

During an interview with Sky Sports, Ali spoke about how he does not want to portray a "bad guy" in the way he saw many wrestlers with Middle Eastern heritage do when he was growing up.

"When I tuned in (to watch wrestling), anyone of Middle Eastern heritage was always portrayed as the bad guy," Ali said.

"The evil foreigner, the terrorist. And I knew I didn't want to do that."

