Pope Benedict Failed To Act Over Child Abuse, Report Says

For decades, priests at the Munich Archdiocese sexually abused children. Pope Benedict XVI -- who was archbishop of Munich from 1977 to 1982 -- knew about the abuse, but chose to do nothing, according to a new report.

The devastating report, which was commissioned by the church itself, shows that Benedict not only knew about the abuse and did nothing to stop it, but lied about being unaware of it for decades.

Benedict, who is now 94 years old, became the first Pope in centuries to resign when he stepped down in 2013.