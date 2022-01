Antonio Brown quickly went from being one of the most respected wide receivers in the NFL to the league's ultimate troublemaker.

Since forcing his way out of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Brown's erratic behavior has had him all over the headlines, with one story more unbelievable than the other.

He topped himself with his final episode, leaving right in the middle of the game and bailing out on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He took his pads off, threw his jersey away, and simply walked out of the field.