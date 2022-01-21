Dak Prescott Fined For Comments Inciting Violence Against NFL Referees

Dak Prescott was all over the news lately but not because of his performance on the gridiron.

Following the Dallas Cowboys' elimination, the star QB issued some controversial comments about the officials, crediting the fans for throwing trash at them.

He earned plenty of criticism around the sports community for endorsing that kind of behavior and now, ESPN reports that the NFL has hit him where it hurts the most: In his pocket.

Per the report, his next paycheck will be $25,000 lighter as he was fined for his comments.