Dak Prescott Fined For Comments Inciting Violence Against NFL Referees

Sports
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Dak_Prescott.JPG

Ernesto Cova

Dak Prescott was all over the news lately but not because of his performance on the gridiron.

Following the Dallas Cowboys' elimination, the star QB issued some controversial comments about the officials, crediting the fans for throwing trash at them.

He earned plenty of criticism around the sports community for endorsing that kind of behavior and now, ESPN reports that the NFL has hit him where it hurts the most: In his pocket.

Per the report, his next paycheck will be $25,000 lighter as he was fined for his comments.

The Latest

Chris Cuomo Testimony Video Released

Antonio Brown Says There's Nothing Wrong About Him Or His Mental Health

Chiefs' Willie Gay Jr. Arrested For Breaking A Vacuum During A Fight With His Ex Girlfriend

LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony Join Dwyane Wade For Birthday Party Amid Lakers' Slump

Skier Mikaela Shiffrin’s Career Start And Road To The Olympics

Prescott Thought The Fans Were Mad At The Cowboys

Prescott thought the fans were throwing debris at Cowboys players at first, calling it a 'sad' behavior:

“No, I didn’t see that. It’s sad. You’re talking about a team, you’re talking about men coming out each and every day of their lives and give everything to this sport, give everything to this game of football," Prescott said, per FanSided.

"Nobody wants to succeed more than we want to succeed," Prescott added. "I understand fans and the word ‘fan’ for fanatic, I get that. But to know everything that we put into this, day in and day out, try our hardest, nobody comes into the game wanting or expecting to lose, and for people to react that way when you’re supposed to be a supporter and be with us through thick and thin, that’s tough.”

Olympics

The Story Behind Mikaela Shiffrin's Olympic Comeback

After the loss of her father and a less than shiny 2020-21 season, Mikaela Shiffrin is gearing up for a six-event Olympics this year.

By Alexandra Lozovschi

Dak Gave The Fans Credit For Attacking The Refs

Shutterstock | 4559857

"Credit to them then. Credit to them," the Cowboys star said.

Most people in the room couldn't believe what he just had said, so they asked him again. Instead of backing down, he reaffirmed his support for the fans' behavior:

"If the fans felt the same way as us and that’s what they were doing it for, yeah, I’m guessing that’s why the refs took off and got out of there so fast," Prescott said. "Yeah, I think everybody is upset with the way that this thing played out. I’m sure a fan would feel the same way that we do."

CrossFit Athlete Tia-Clair Toomey-Orr Flaunts Insane Abs In Bikini

Erin Andrews Admits She's Made Up Reports Because NFL Coaches Hit On Her

The QB Apologized On Twitter

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Dak_Prescott,_September_2016.jpg

It took him a couple of days but Prescott eventually realized how wrong and out of place his comments were, so he took to social media to issue a formal apology.

"I deeply regret the comments I made regarding the officials after the game on Sunday," Prescott wrote on Twitter. "I was caught up in the emotion of a disappointing loss and my words were uncalled for and unfair."

"I hold the NFL Officials in the highest regard and have always respected their professionalism and the difficulty of their jobs," Prescott added on a follow-up tweet. "The safety of everyone who attends a game or participates on the field of a sporting event is a very serious matter. That was a mistake on my behalf, and I am sorry."

Prescott Isn't That Kind Of Guy

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Dak_Prescott_WAS_@_DAL_2021.jpg

At the end of the day, Dak Prescott has never been that kind of guy. He got caught up in the heat of the moment, but he's always been an advocate for mental health and reaching out to the least favored.

Prescott is even a finalist for the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year award and is known around the league for his positive leadership.

He'll have to pay his dues, both literally and figuratively. Hopefully, he'll grow from this experience.

Read Next

Must Read

Noah Cyrus Shows Gratitude In Bikini

Anna Kendrick Stuns In Lanvin Minidress At 'Love Life' Premiere

The Story Behind Mikaela Shiffrin's Olympic Comeback

Simone Biles Stuns In Bubblegum-Pink Bikini

Dua Lipa Rocks Cut-Out Bodysuit & Leather Knee-High Boots For Epic New Album Artwork

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.