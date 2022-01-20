Diamond Alvarez Update: Boyfriend Charged With Murder, Released On Bond

On January 11, 16-year-old Diamond Alvarez of Houston, Texas went outside to walk her dog Peanut and never returned home.

Her mother heard gunshots and went outside. She found her daughter's lifeless body in a park just a few blocks from their family home.

Diamond Alvarez, police would later established was shot 22 times by her boyfriend, 17-year-old Frank Deleon Jr.. Deleon was soon arrested and charged with murder.

According to investigators, Alvarez and Deleon were romantically involved, but Deleon was also in a relationship with another female.