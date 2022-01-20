CEO Who Fired 900 People Over Zoom Back At Work

In December 2021, as everyone was getting ready for Christmas holidays, the CEO of Better.com Vishal Garg fired 900 people over Zoom.

"If you're on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid off. Your employment here is terminated, effective immediately," Garg said.

Those who got fired did not even receive a follow-up email from the human resources department -- they were simply let go without a proper explanation.

The heartless mass firing shook the business world, and Garg was forced to take a leave of absence.