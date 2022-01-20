Bron Breakker On Why He's The Face Of NXT 2.0

Breakker is very young into his pro-wrestling career but he has picked things up quickly. Comparisons have been made to both Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey regarding the short-time it has taken him to look good in the ring.

According to comments Breakker would make to the Bleacher Report, it is his work ethic and attitude that have helped him get to where he is now.

"I'm not really one to toot my own horn," he said, "I don't really speak for myself, I let other people do that for me. I'm just focused on my coaching, my daily routine, waking up, being a fighting champion and representing this brand. I got to be a leader. I'm focused on daily practice, how I can get in the lab and be better. Take the coaching and the cues and everything I'm getting from the coaches here at the Performance Center and apply all that to be better."

Breakker also spoke about what it was like to have his father, Rick Steiner, in attendance for his NXT title win recently. Scroll down to reveal what he said.