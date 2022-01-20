Bron Breakker On Why He's The Face Of NXT 2.0

Since WWE re-branded NXT as NXT 2.0 there has been one Superstar they have clearly been focussing the brand on. Bronson Rechsteiner is the name of the performer behind Bron Breakker. He recently defeated Tommaso Ciampa to become the new NXT Champion and few can argue that he is both the future and the present of the brand.
At some point, when WWE feels he's ready, he'll be moved to the main roster and given a shot to become a big-time star.
For now, he's the face of the new NXT. Scroll down to reveal why Breakker thinks he's in the role.