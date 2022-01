Thirty-year-old Missy Hernandez was last seen on December 7, when she left an art show in Fresno, California with her boyfriend Ramon Jimenez.

The following day, Missy's friends contacted the Fresno County Sherriff's Office, saying they are unable to reach her. A deputy paid a visit to the young woman's home on Chestnut Avenue -- Missy was not there, but Jimenez was.

Jimenez was arrested that day and has been in custody since. Last week, he was charged with Missy's murder.

