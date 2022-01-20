WWE Receives Backlash After Trademarking Name Of Nazi U-Boat Commander

WWE is receiving backlash from fans after trademarking the name "Gunther Stark". On January 13th, 2022 WWE applied to trademark the name for wrestling purposes. When news broke of this, however, there was a swift backlash from fans. A quick Google search of the name revealed that Gunther Stark was a Nazi U-boat commander during World War II. Was WWE really going to name a Superstar after a Nazi?
This Tuesday on NXT 2.0 it was then revealed which performer the name was trademarked for. Scroll down to reveal more.