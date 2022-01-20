WWE Receives Backlash After Trademarking Name Of Nazi U-Boat Commander

After defeating Roderick Strong on NXT 2.0 this week, Austrian-born wrestler WALTER revealed that he now wishes to be called "Gunther". He did not, however, express that he wishes to go by the name "Gunther Stark".

It is possible that WWE changed course after backlash from fans and simply decided that if they only went with the first name it would be okay. Fans weren't happy that WALTER was being renamed in the first place, however, let alone given the name of a Nazi.

