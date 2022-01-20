University Of Michigan To Pay $490M Settlement Over Sexual Abuse

The University of Michigan has agreed to pay $490 million in settlements to more than 1,000 individuals who claim a sports doctor on its staff sexually abused them.

The victims -- many former football players -- say doctor Robert E. Anderson molested them during physical examinations, inappropriately touching and fondling them during rectal and genital exams.

The complaints span decades and they have tarnished the image of what is Michigan's best-known university, with more than 47,000 students.

Anderson was on the university’s staff from 1966 to 2003. He died in 2008.