Mike McCarthy Opens Up On His Future With The Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys' surprising season came to an early end again. They're now the only team in the NFL to make the playoffs and fail to reach the Conference Championship Game eleven straight times.

Some claim the team overachieved all season long and that it was only a matter of time before Mike McCarthy's well-documented playoff woes showed up again.

And, to the fans' misfortune, they weren't wrong. Once again, McCarthy's playcalling and clock management cost his team big time when it mattered the most.