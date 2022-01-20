NFL Shares More Disturbing Details About Jon Gruden's Offensive Mails

Right in the middle of a key season, the Las Vegas Raiders were forced to part ways with Jon Gruden.

Gruden was caught in the middle of an investigation about the Washington Football Team's toxic workplace culture, with some leaked emails showing homophobic, racist, and misogynistic slurs and behavior throughout the years.

The NFL condemned those actions and the team had no choice but to let him go despite his close friendship with owner Mark Davis. However, that was far from the end of the story.