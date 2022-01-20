Tom Brady Admits NFL Referees Let Him Get Away With Everything

The NFL features nothing but the best, most skilled, and hardest working football players in the world. But even among the elite, there are levels to everything.

Some players like Tom Brady have earned their stripes, being walking legends among millionaires and top-notch athletes.

Even the best players on Earth look up to Brady, want to play with him, listen to his advice, and soak in as much as they can from his experience.

Notably, that special treatment is so obvious that, more often than not, it also comes from the officials.

Nick Wright Says Refs Always Favor Brady

Refs often leave Brady off the hook. They give him a hand with questionable roughing the passer calls, defensive pass interference, and rarely punish his team when the game is on the line.

That's why FS1's Nick Wright has often called him and the referees out, stating that he can get away with everything:

"Oh, the roughing the passer penalties have been awful all year. But Brady has a history of getting crucial ones in the postseason," Wright said during the Bucs' game vs. the Eagles.

"Meanwhile, if you’re lucky enough to be on Brady’s team in the playoffs, you likely can literally punch the opposing quarterback right in the face," he added on another tweet.

Brady Knows Referees Leave Him Off The Hook

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Buccaneers_@_Redskins_(50833151341).jpg

Brady, however, is unbothered by those comments.

If anything, he knows that the referees respect his superstar status and let him get away with multiple penalties:

“They probably let me get away with a lot of unsportsmanlike conducts, talking smack to the other team and talking smack to the refs when I don’t think I get the right call,” Brady said on the 'Let's Go! podcast, as quoted by Sports Illustrated. “I’m kind of a pain in their ass, in case you don’t already know that.”

Brady Is The Ultimate Trash-Talker

Shutterstock | 249825454

Brady often looks calm and easy-going but that's just off the field. On the gridiron, he's the ultimate competitor, as LeSean McCoy revealed on I Am An Athlete:

“Tom ain’t soft, though, McCoy said, per The Sports Rush. "Championship game, right, we’re playing the Chiefs. Tyrann Mathieu, something happened. He did something dirty or something or something like that."

“Oh, this what happened," Shady remembered. "AB caught the touchdown and Tom was like, ‘Yeah!’ You know, cause Tom gets all excited. He’s like, ‘Oh, man. Great catch’ and it was on Mathieu. So Mathieu felt like ‘get off me’ type of thing.”

“So Tom came over and was like, ‘Yo, I didn’t mean anything by that.’ So Mathieu said, ‘Nah, fck that.’ Tom said, ‘Well, f*ck you!’ The whole sideline was like, ‘Oh, he human!’” McCoy concluded.

The Bucs Will Need Everything To Go In Their Favor

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:NFL_2020_-_Playoffs_-_Washington_vs._Buccaneers_214_(50833182507).jpg

Even so, maybe talking about the referees just days before the biggest game of the season wasn't the smartest move by Brady.

The Buccaneers will host the Los Angeles Rams for the Divisional Round and they'll need every little help they can get on and off the field to stop a team that already got the best of them in the regular season.

Hopefully, though, the refs will just call a fair game for a change and fans will have nothing to complain about.

