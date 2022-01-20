Tom Brady Admits NFL Referees Let Him Get Away With Everything

The NFL features nothing but the best, most skilled, and hardest working football players in the world. But even among the elite, there are levels to everything.

Some players like Tom Brady have earned their stripes, being walking legends among millionaires and top-notch athletes.

Even the best players on Earth look up to Brady, want to play with him, listen to his advice, and soak in as much as they can from his experience.

Notably, that special treatment is so obvious that, more often than not, it also comes from the officials.