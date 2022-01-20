NBA Rumors: Kings Reveal Major Plan For De'Aaron Fox Ahead Of 2022 Trade Deadline

Since the 2021-22 NBA season started, rumors have been swirling around De'Aaron Fox and his future with the Sacramento Kings. With the team heading into another huge disappointment this season, most people think that the Kings could explore moving Fox before the 2022 NBA trade deadline and find a new centerpiece of the title-contending team that they are trying to build in Sacramento.

In the past months, Fox has already been linked to aspiring contenders that need more star power and rebuilding teams that want to speed up their timeline.