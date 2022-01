The Georgia Bulldogs were the best team in all of college football last season.

Apart from their lone loss to the Alabama Crismon Tide in the SEC Championship Game, Kirby Smart's squad dominated from start to finish, boasting a historically great defense with multiple future NFL players.

Even so, former walk-on QB Stetson Bennett also deserves a lot of credit, as he silenced his doubters with an efficient performance in the National Title game to lead them to their first trophy since 1980.