11-Month-Old Girl Shot In Face In New York City's Bronx

Currently authorities are pursuing an investigation into the incident. Accord to coverage by NCB New York, a shell casing was found at the scene.
Police have stated that they are currently searching for both men shown in surveillance footage. Two senior NYPD officials said that one suspect, dressing entirely in black fled the shooting and then headed west on East 198th Street.
Currently it is believed that the mother and child were not intended targets, but investigators are looking into motive with interest.
According to ABC 7, Deputy Chief Timothy McCormack spoke at a police press conference on Wednesday night. McCormack said that nearly 1,300 firearms were recovered in the Bronx alone in 2021.
