11-Month-Old Girl Shot In Face In New York City's Bronx

As seen in released surveillance footage, two men were caught on camera running down Valentine Avenue in Bedford park. One can be seen chasing the other down the busy street, before pulling out a firearm and firing at the other.

The mother and child were parked outside the nearby deli, which the child's father was currently inside. It was one of the suspects fired their gun, a bullet ricocheted into the stationary vehicle and struck the 11-month-old in her left cheek.

The information of the incident were reported by a senior police official. A small pink jacket belonging to the child could be see on the roadside soaked in blood, witnesses stated.