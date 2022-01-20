NBA Insider Reveals Main Reason Why Russell Westbrook May Finish 2021-22 Season With LA Lakers

After successfully acquiring Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards last summer, the Los Angeles Lakers immediately emerged as one of the heavy favorites to capture the Larry O'Brien Trophy in the 2021-22 NBA season. Having the "Big Three" of Westbrook, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis, most people believed that the Lakers could beat any powerhouse team in a best-of-seven series.

Unfortunately, things didn't go as the Lakers expected this season. Westbrook isn't only playing inconsistently on both ends of the floor, but he's also struggling to make himself with James and Davis.