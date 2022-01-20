Three-Team Trade Sends Bol Bol To Celtics, Bryn Forbes To Nuggets & Juancho Hernangomez To Spurs

Former Denver Nuggets center Bol Bol recently became one of the most talked-about players in the NBA. Bol was supposed to be traded to the Detroit Pistons in the deal that would send Rodney McGruder and a future second-round pick to the Nuggets. However, the Pistons decided to back out from the deal after the Sudanese big man failed their physical test.

The Pistons' decision to void the trade made things awkward between Bol and the Nuggets. Luckily, it didn't take long before the Nuggets found a new trade partner for the former No. 44 pick.