Three-Team Trade Sends Bol Bol To Celtics, Bryn Forbes To Nuggets & Juancho Hernangomez To Spurs

Basketball
Wikimedia Commons

JB Baruelo

Former Denver Nuggets center Bol Bol recently became one of the most talked-about players in the NBA. Bol was supposed to be traded to the Detroit Pistons in the deal that would send Rodney McGruder and a future second-round pick to the Nuggets. However, the Pistons decided to back out from the deal after the Sudanese big man failed their physical test.

The Pistons' decision to void the trade made things awkward between Bol and the Nuggets. Luckily, it didn't take long before the Nuggets found a new trade partner for the former No. 44 pick.

Bol Bol Gets Traded To Boston Celtics

Instagram | Bol Bol

A few days after the Pistons voided their deal, the Nuggets have engaged in a three-team trade with the Boston Celtics and the San Antonio Spurs to send Bol to Beantown, according to the New York Post. In the reported three-way deal, the Celtics acquired Bol and PJ Dozier, the Nuggets received Bryn Forbes, and the Spurs obtained Juancho Hernangomez and a future second-round pick.

Though the trade has been reported by multiple news outlets, it's yet to be finalized and approved by the NBA.

Does Bol Bol Have Future In Boston?

Instagram | Bol Bol

Leaving Denver is definitely good for Bol's NBA career. With the path that they are currently taking and the logjam in their frontcourt, the Nuggets are obviously not the team that can fulfill Bol's dream of becoming a legitimate superstar in the NBA. Unfortunately for Bol, it remains unknown if his situation would change in Boston.

Like the Nuggets, the Celtics are also in a win-now mode and have a loaded frontcourt featuring Robert Williams III, Al Horford, Enes Freedom, and Grant Williams. However, though he isn't expected to see much playing time this season, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN revealed that the Celtics have "no immediate plans" to waive Bol.

Spurs Get Future Draft Asset

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Bryn_Forbes_(cropped).jpg

The three-team trade makes a lot of sense for the Spurs as it gave them the opportunity to turn Forbes into a future draft asset that they could use to add another young and promising talent to their roster. Also, the departure of Forbes would allow Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich to give more playing time to Joshua Primo, whom they selected using the No. 12 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

At 26, Hernangomez could still be part of the Spurs' rebuilding plans. If the Spurs aren't interested in including him in their long-term future, they could easily waive Hernangomez since his 2022-23 salary is non-guaranteed.

Nuggets Add Win-Now Help

Meanwhile, the deal is also a no-brainer for the Nuggets. Though it cost them a future second-round pick, the trade enabled them to add a win-now help to their roster in Forbes.

"Denver could've muddled through, adding players on hardship contracts, but Forbes is surely a better option than any available in free agency now," ESPN's Kevin Pelton wrote. "He is a year removed from averaging 19 minutes per game off the bench for the eventual champion Milwaukee Bucks and gives the Nuggets a shooting dimension they lack with his 41% career mark from 3-point range."

