It has been a month since Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis was last seen on the court. In the Lakers' 110-92 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Davis suffered an MCL sprain in his left knee that forced him to miss plenty of games. Since losing Davis to an injury, it became harder for the Lakers to consistently win games.

As of now, they are tied with the Timberwolves at the No. 7 spot in the Western Conference with a 22-22 record.