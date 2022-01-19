Louisiana Senate Candidate Smokes Marijuana In Campaign Ad

The recreational use of cannabis is legalized in 18 American states. Louisiana is not on that list, and Democratic Party Senate candidate Gary Chambers is vowing to change that if elected.

This week, Chambers released a campaign advertisement in which he smokes a marijuana blunt while citing devastating statistics regarding possession arrests.

The ad went viral on social media, with many praising the Democrat -- who is challenging Republican incumbent Sen. John Kennedy -- for coming up with a unique way to attract attention and solicit contributions.

