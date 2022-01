Bravo just dropped the midseason trailer of The Real Housewives of Orange County and we can confirm that there is more drama to look forward to.

The show made big changes with its cast lineup. While Kelly Dodd, Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Elizabeth Lyn-Vargas exited the show, one former housewife is set to return to shake things up.

From divorce drama to girl fights, it looks like this season is going to be more hectic than ever.

