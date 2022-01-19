Updated 2022 Royal Rumble Betting Odds Released

Updated betting odds for the WWE Royal Rumble have been released. Based on who has the best odds, it doesn't seem as though anyone is a clear-cut heavy favorite.

Factoring into things this year is that WWE's original plans for the "Road to WrestleMania" fell out of place when Roman Reigns tested positive for COVID-19 and had to miss the Day 1 PPV. That forced WWE to stray away from what they had originally planned.

Scroll down to reveal who the top favorites to win the men's Royal Rumble are now.

Best Odds To Win The 2022 Men's Royal Rumble

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Brock_Lesnar_and_Paul_Heyman_April_2014.jpg

Big E had been the favorite to win the Royal Rumble. In recent weeks, however, another name has seen his Rumble odds improve. Now, Brock Lesnar's odds to win the Royal Rumble are just as strong as Big E's. Both Lesnar and Big are listed as having +350 odds to win it.

With Lesnar, he's already the WWE Champion so it's not even clear if he'll be in the Rumble. With Big E, he's already declared for the match. Oddsmakers know that WWE wants a Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar match at WrestleMania, however, and Lesnar winning the Rumble is one way to get there.

Scroll down to reveal who else has good odds to win the men's Royal Rumble.

Other Favorites To Win The 2022 Men's Royal Rumble

Shutterstock | 564025

The next two top favorites to win the Royal Rumble are Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns. Both are listed as having +800 odds to win the Rumble. McIntyre is injured, however, and will likely miss the show.

Below them are the Rock and AJ Styles, who each are listed as having +1200 odds to win the Rumble match. In the case of the Rock, he's already stated he won't be at WrestleMania but wrestling fans are used to performers promising not to be places only to then show up at those places.

Omos is listed as a +1400 favorite to win the men's Rumble as well.

Scroll down to reveal the top favorites to win the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble.

Betting Favorites To Win The 2022 Women's Royal Rumble

Bianca Belair is the favorite to win the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match. She previously won the match last year and went on to defeat Sasha Banks in the main event of WrestleMania night 1. Belair is listed as a +400 favorite to win the match.

Just below Belair is Bayley, who has been out of action since the summer. With her return rumored to be coming soon, Bayley is listed as a +450 favorite to win the Rumble match.

Scroll down to reveal other top favorites to win the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble.

Other Favorities To Win The 2022 Women's Royal Rumble

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Rhea_Ripley,_NXT_Tapings_Sep_25_2019.jpg

Rhea Ripley is the 3rd top favorite to win the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match. She's listed as a +800 favorite to win the match. Slightly below her is the recently returned Alexa Bliss, who is listed as a +900 favorite.

The next best odds belong to Sasha Banks, who very likely won't be in the match at all considering she suffered a foot injury earlier this month that is estimated to keep her out of action for 6-8 weeks. Banks is listed as a +1000 favorite to win the match.

