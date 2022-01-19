Updated 2022 Royal Rumble Betting Odds Released

Updated betting odds for the WWE Royal Rumble have been released. Based on who has the best odds, it doesn't seem as though anyone is a clear-cut heavy favorite.

Factoring into things this year is that WWE's original plans for the "Road to WrestleMania" fell out of place when Roman Reigns tested positive for COVID-19 and had to miss the Day 1 PPV. That forced WWE to stray away from what they had originally planned.

