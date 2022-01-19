Three Officers Charged In Fatal Shooting Of 8-Year-Old Fanta Bility

In August last year, a violent incident took place before a football game at the Academy Park High School in Sharon Hill, Pennsylvania.

Two teenagers, 16-year-old Angelo "AJ" Ford and 18-year-old Hasein Strand, got into a dispute and started shooting at each other.

Three Sharon Hill police officers responded to the incident by shooting in Ford and Strand's direction, but a car was caught in the crossfire.

Eight-year-old Fanta Bility was in that car. She was shot, and died at the scene. Below is the latest update on the tragic case.