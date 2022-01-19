WWE Reportedly Interested In Signing Rok-C

WWE is reportedly interested in signing 20-year-old prodigy and former ROH Women's World Champion, Rok-C.

According to a report from Fightful Select, Rok-C attended a WWE tryout camp in December and performed quite well. With there being quite a buzz around the young performer already, there had even been a push for the company to sign her before she attended the camp.

WWE might not be the only company interested in signing the young wrestler, however. Scroll down to reveal why Rok-C is being treated as top prospect.