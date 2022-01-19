WWE Reportedly Interested In Signing Rok-C

Wrestling
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Rok-C_at_River_City_Wrestling_2_cropped.jpg

Ian Carey

WWE is reportedly interested in signing 20-year-old prodigy and former ROH Women's World Champion, Rok-C.

According to a report from Fightful Select, Rok-C attended a WWE tryout camp in December and performed quite well. With there being quite a buzz around the young performer already, there had even been a push for the company to sign her before she attended the camp.

WWE might not be the only company interested in signing the young wrestler, however. Scroll down to reveal why Rok-C is being treated as top prospect.

Rok-C Considered A "Prodigy"

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Rok-C_at_River_City_Wrestling_1.jpg

Rok-C made her professional debut as a 17-year-old, which is younger than most wrestlers are when they first begin training.

Real name Carla Gonzalez, she knew what she wanted to do from a very early age, however. She began training at just 13 years of age. When she was 16, she began training with Booker T at his Reality of Wrestling school and promotion in her native Texas. By the time she was getting looks from bigger promotions, she was already considered a prodigy. Having Booker T as her trainer also gives her an in with many major promotions. Scroll down to reveal more about Rok-C's early career.

Rok-C Wins ROH Women's World Championship

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Rok-C_at_River_City_Wrestling_3.jpg

In the summer of 2021, Ring of Honor held a tournament to determine their first Women's World Champion. They had previously had a Women of Honor title, but this would be a new championship with a new lineage. That title's lineage will forever show that Rok-C was the first title-holder.

She defeated veteran Sumie Sakai in the 1st round, Quinn McKay in the 2nd, Angelina Love in the semi-finals, and Miranda Alize in the finals to become the first-ever ROH Women's World Champion.

Of course, for her to sign with WWE, Rok-C would have to lose that title. Scroll down to reveal what happened next.

Rok-C Loses The ROH Women's World Championship To Deonna Purrazzo

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Rok-C_vs_Keira_Hogan_at_River_City_Wrestling_3.jpg

Unfortunately, not long after Rok-C won the ROH Women's World title, the promotion announced it would not be using exclusively contracted talent beginning in 2022. The same month ROH held its Final Battle PPV, Rok-C had her WWE tryout. After that, plans were made for her to drop the ROH Women's World Title at the first opportunity. With ROH not having any shows coming up, however, this would have to happen somewhere else.

Rok-C participated in Impact's recent tapings in Dallas and dropped the ROH Women's World title to Deonna Purrazzo in a match that headlined last week's show on AXS TV.

Scroll down to reveal when we might see Rok-C show up in WWE.

When Will Rok-C Debut In WWE?

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Rok-C_vs_Keira_Hogan_at_River_City_Wrestling_4.jpg

After Rok-C's match with Deonna Purrazzo, reports are that WWE was even more impressed with the young prospect. Sources have said that signing her is considered a "no brainer" by some within the organization.

Nothing officially has been announced, however. WWE usually keeps things under wraps until there is a team of new recruits who will begin training at the Performance Center together, though.

Rok-C's signing could be announced soon, in a few weeks, or even a few months. Time will tell but all signs point to her ending up in WWE sooner rather than later.

