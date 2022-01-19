'This Is Us' Star Jon Huertas On Directing For The Finale Season

Jon Huertas directed the This is Us episode fans will be seeing later tonight on NBC.

Weeks into the sixth and final season of the beloved scripted drama, which premiered on January 4, Huertas participated in an interview with Hello! magazine, during which he confirmed and spoke about the honor of directing one of the last episodes of the show.

"My number one motivation right now is - after 27 years in front of the camera as an actor - a responsibility to step behind the camera as I have only ever been directed by one male Latino director," he shared.