Cam Reddish Talks About Departure From Hawks & Trade To Knicks

Former Duke Blue Devils small forward Cam Reddish was considered one of the top prospects in the 2018 NBA Draft. Before the Atlanta Hawks selected him using the No. 10 overall pick, Reddish was ranked third in his draft class behind former teammates Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett. However, while Williamson and Barrett are currently taking the path to stardom, Reddish has gone through plenty of ups and downs since entering the league in 2018.

After more than two years of playing in Atlanta, Reddish recently found himself getting traded to the New York Knicks.