Cam Reddish Talks About Departure From Hawks & Trade To Knicks

Former Duke Blue Devils small forward Cam Reddish was considered one of the top prospects in the 2018 NBA Draft. Before the Atlanta Hawks selected him using the No. 10 overall pick, Reddish was ranked third in his draft class behind former teammates Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett. However, while Williamson and Barrett are currently taking the path to stardom, Reddish has gone through plenty of ups and downs since entering the league in 2018.

After more than two years of playing in Atlanta, Reddish recently found himself getting traded to the New York Knicks.

Cam Reddish Demanded A Trade Before Start Of Season

Wikimedia Commons

In a recent interview with Stefan Bondy of New York Daily News, Reddish talked about several interesting topics, including his departure from the Hawks. As Bondy noted, Reddish has finally acknowledged that he demanded a trade from the Hawks. Before the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, the former No. 10 pick reportedly informed the Hawks that he wanted to start a new journey somewhere else.

With the presence of Bogdan Bogdanovic, DeAndre Hunter, and Kevin Huerter, Reddish doesn't see a clear path to stardom if he stayed in Atlanta.

Cam Reddish Doesn't Hold Grudge Against The Hawks

When the 2021-22 NBA season started, Reddish found himself being demoted to the bench which started speculations that he's no longer happy with the Hawks. However, after the deal that sent him to the Knicks, Reddish made it clear that there's no bad blood existing between him and the Hawks.

“What went into [the trade request]? It was more just like a little more opportunity,” Reddish said. “No love lost at all with the Hawks. It’s just the business. That’s something I had to learn myself and to this second still learning how it works."

Trade To Knicks

A month before the 2022 NBA trade deadline, Reddish, together with Solomon Hill and a 2025 second-round pick, was traded to the Knicks in exchange for Kevin Knox and a 2022 first-round pick. Though he made a trade request last summer, Reddish revealed that he has no idea that the Hawks and the Knicks have engaged in trade talks involving him.

“Honestly, I didn’t know what was going on. I literally woke up to the news of the trade. So it was just kind of,” Reddish said. "I got to get to New York. It was overwhelming a little bit. There’s a lot going on. I think I’m here for a reason so I’m just going to take advantage of the opportunity and have fun with it.”

New Journey With Knicks

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:New-York_Knicks_in_the_Madison_Square_Garden_(6054203290).jpg

Leaving Atlanta to have a fresh start in New York would give Reddish the opportunity to find the right path to becoming a legitimate superstar in the league. However, it seems like Reddish would still need to work hard to get the extended minutes and role that he failed to receive from the Hawks. Despite the assets that they gave up to acquire him from the Hawks, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau said that Reddish would need to earn his minutes.

Like in Atlanta, the Knicks also have a crowded wing featuring Barrett, Evan Fournier, Alec Burks, and Quentin Grimes.

