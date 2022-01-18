LeBron James, Russell Westbrook React On Magic Johnson's Criticism Of LA Lakers

After successfully creating their own "Big Three" last summer, the Los Angeles Lakers immediately became one of the heavy favorites to fully dominate the Western Conference and win the NBA championship title in the 2021-22 NBA season. However, as of now, the Lakers haven't liven up to expectations from a legitimate title contender. Despite having the superstar trio of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Anthony Davis, they still struggle to consistently win games.
So far, the Lakers are only sitting in the No. 7 spot in the Western Conference with a 22-22 record.