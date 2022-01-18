LeBron James, Russell Westbrook React On Magic Johnson's Criticism Of LA Lakers

Unlike James, Westbrook doesn't seem to be receptive to Johnson's criticisms for the Lakers. While he respected his opinion, Westbrook said that Johnson has no idea what is really going on with the Purple and Gold.

“I do not have a reaction,” Westbrook said, via New York Post. “Everybody is entitled, in this world, to their opinion. Regardless of what that it is. You can either take it and run with it or you can take it and put it in one ear and out the other or you cannot respond to it. Magic’s entitled to his opinion. And he’s not here every day. He’s not around us every day. He’s not aware of what’s going on internally with us and trying to figure things out. But I have no response to that.”