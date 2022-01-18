Kim Kardashian In Bikini Celebrates ‘Mother Nature’

Before we get into the amateur detectives, you should know Pete Davidson doesn’t have an official Instagram account. That makes it difficult for fans who want to know every detail of his situation with Kim K because the business mogul hardly gives them anything (except for this shadow.) Now, back to the matter at hand – the comment section is in shatters, and no, we’re not talking about the verified followers!
One user wrote, “the shadow is Pete; we all agree, right?” Another said, “Tell Pete to not get a shadow next time.” More comments go, “Ok, shadow, we see u, lol.” “Me zooming in to see if that is Pete.” “Kim, is that Mr. Pete Davidson’s shadow?” “Did Pete take this? Lol.” The questions are endless.