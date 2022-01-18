Kim Kardashian In Bikini Celebrates ‘Mother Nature’

Kim poses on the beach in a two-piece ivory-colored swimsuit. The bra is a triangular cut showing ample cleavage while the pant is held together by two strings. In the first slide, the SKIMS founder stands as she stretches her hands above her brows, giving fans a full display of her toned abs.

Slide two is more fun as Kim kneels in the sand, allowing the ocean to pool at her thighs while she smiles up to the heavens. However, the final picture woke the sleeping detectives amongst her 280 million Instagram followers.