Fellow celebrities and fans in the comment section showered the ex-model with praise. One user said, "When I grow up, I want to look and be just like Christie Brinkley!!! Oh, by the way, I'm almost 50… she's the epitome of natural beauty." Another asked that she shares her secret to looking this good in her sixties. Swimwear designer Melissa Odabash said, "Honestly, body Goals."

The post seems to have achieved what Christie wanted as the supermodel once spoke about age-defying fashion. Per Page Six the 67-year-old wants to be an encouragement for women her age. She said, "Everybody's different, Everybody's unique, but it's like telling a gymnast you can't do flips past a certain age. It doesn't make sense. If you've got great legs, show them… don't be controlled by those numbers."