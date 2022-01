Ellen’s daytime show is typically broken into segments, and she named this revelation time - Heidi ‘Blanking’ Klum. During this slot, the model gave an insight into the $2 million insurance policy on her legs.

“When I was young,” she started, “I fell into a glass, and I have, like, a big scar. Obviously, I put so much spray tan on right now you can’t see it right now, but yeah.”

As if that wasn’t news enough, she dropped another bombshell, “one was more expensive than the other one!” It’s weird the things that some people do,” she concluded. We totally agree.