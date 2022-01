As a two-time Australian Open Champion, Naomi Osaka said, “It always feels special for me to come back here. I played the warm-up tournament before the Grand Slam, and I have a lot of really good memories here. It feels really nice to start the year in this tournament.”

She further stated, “I would say I feel more comfortable in my skin if that makes sense. Like there’s always the human nature to feel uneasy, to want to please everyone and stuff like that.” Unlike the period before the French Open when she felt judged mid-game, Naomi says, “basically right now I’m trying to learn how to be more selfish, but in a positive way.”