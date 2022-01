Mustafa Ali took to social media to announce publicly that he has requested his release from WWE. He noted that he has a message that is bigger than his dreams in pro-wrestling but does not feel he will be able to deliver that message in WWE.

“I have a message that is much bigger than my dreams in pro wrestling," Ali wrote. "Despite my best efforts, I will not be able to deliver this message while working with WWE. Therefore, I am requesting my release from WWE.”

Scroll down to reveal what has reportedly led to Ali feeling this way about WWE.