The body of a newborn boy was found early Saturday morning in a duffel bag in Chicago's Near North neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Officers were called to the fire station around 5 a.m. that morning, but it was too late -- when they found the baby boy, he had already passed away.

It remains unclear how long the little boy was outside, but it is likely he froze to death, given how cold Chicago is during this time of the year.

