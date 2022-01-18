Patrick Mahomes Reacts To Huge Win Over Steelers In Ben Roethlisberger's Final Game

Earlier in the season, the narrative around the NFL was that the league had already figured out Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Andy Reid's team failed to take care of the football and live up to the expectations that came with back-to-back Super Bowl trips, and some claimed their time on top was running out.

Needless to say, that narrative is water under the bridge now, as they closed out the season in incredible fashion and are now one of the clear-cut favorites to make it to the big game again.