Patrick Mahomes Reacts To Huge Win Over Steelers In Ben Roethlisberger's Final Game

Earlier in the season, the narrative around the NFL was that the league had already figured out Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Andy Reid's team failed to take care of the football and live up to the expectations that came with back-to-back Super Bowl trips, and some claimed their time on top was running out.

Needless to say, that narrative is water under the bridge now, as they closed out the season in incredible fashion and are now one of the clear-cut favorites to make it to the big game again.

Mahomes Says The Chiefs Were Pissed Off

“We were all pissed at ourselves,” Mahomes said after the game with the Steelers, per TSN. “We weren't playing with enough energy. We weren't playing at a high enough level. We all motivated ourselves. Everyone was talking to each other, and we came out with a different urgency.”

And with a sense of urgency they played, that's for sure, as Mahomes threw for a whopping 404 yards with 5 touchdowns and one interception while completing 30 of 39 passes for a QBR of 138.2.

Chiefs Want Revenge

The Chiefs had some issues getting past the hangover of losing the Super Bowl.

But now that they know what it feels like to be on both ends of the big game, all they think of is getting back at the rest of the league:

“When you’ve been to the Super Bowl the last two years and you walk off that field with a loss last year, you want to go back and get that revenge, get that win,” Mahomes added. "We have the Bills coming here this next week and we’re going to have to play our best football.”

Ben Roethlisberger Says He's Proud Of His Team

The Steelers failed to upset the Chiefs to give Ben Roethlisberger another day in the league. Then again, Big Ben was far from disappointed:

"It's tough but I'm proud to play with these guys," Roethlisberger said, as quoted by Bolavip. _"God has blessed me with an ability to throw a football and has blessed me to play in the greatest city in Pittsburgh with the greatest fans and the greatest football team and players and it has just truly been a blessing and I'm so thankful to Him for the opportunity that he's given me."

Barring a last-second change of heart or a massive offer, Roethlisberger won't play another snap in the league.

Chiefs Vs. Bills Will Be The Ultimate Battle

Now, the Chiefs will host the Buffalo Bills in one of the tightest, most anticipated clashes of the season:

"You expect a really good football team that’s going to play real hard," Mahomes said, per ProFootballTalk. "They have a great offense, a great defense, great special teams. We know it’s going to be another fight for us if we try to move on to the AFC Championship Game this year."

This rematch promises to be the most exciting game of the season.

