Even before the start of the NFL season, people talked about whether the San Francisco 49ers should move on from Jimmy Garoppolo and just ride with Trey Lance since day one.

While Garoppolo hasn't exactly been spectacular, Lance is still a work in progress and isn't ready to take the reins just yet, which is why some analysts expected them to trade Jimmy G at some point in the season.

Fast-forward to today and the Niners are in the Divisional Round of the playoffs with Garoppolo behind center.